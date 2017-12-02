UCF defeats Memphis in 2OT to win AAC title

The UCF Knights defeated the Memphis Tigers in double overtime 62-55 to win the American Athletic Conference Championship.

The Tigers and Knights were tied at 48 at the end of regulation.

Memphis quarterback Riley Ferguson threw an interception near the goal line to end the game.

The Tigers will go into a bowl game with a 10-2 record--just the second 10-win season in school history.

It was a great atmosphere inside Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium as fans gathered for a watch party.

Despite the loss, fans said they had an amazing time supporting their team.

“Great experience for family, kids, all demographics! Everybody is here. Everybody bleeding blue, Tiger fans. A great day and the weather was perfect,” Todd Adams said.

