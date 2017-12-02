Two injured in Mynt Lounge shooting

By day, Mynt Lounge off Hacks Cross Road is quiet.

But judging by the empty bottles of alcohol and shattered glass, things are much different at night.

As the lounge was closing Saturday morning at about 2:30 a.m., Shelby County deputies were called to Mynt Lounge and found two men had been shot.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the stomach and taken to Regional Medical Center.

A few hours later a second victim showed up at St. Francis Hospital.

Neither men have been identified but are expected to survive. No suspect descriptions have been released.

If Mynt Lounge sounds familiar, it's because just four months ago in August, New Orleans firefighter Gregory Howard was killed outside the club.

Witnesses say he was an innocent bystander.

His killer has not been caught but investigators released surveillance video in hopes of finding the gunman.

A couple of business owners here in the plaza didn't want to speak on camera but say this is bringing negative attention to their businesses.

One owner said that the Mynt Lounge has become a nuisance.

Back in August WMC Action News 5 investigators found out Mynt Lounge was operating on an expired business license as of May 15, according to the Shelby County Clerk's office.

Deputies say since January they've been called there more than 50 times for numerous incidents like fights, noise complaints, and even a shooting back in April.

“I think it's sad obviously,” said Katherine Smith, whose grandmother lives in the area.

She's not sure what should be done about security at the club but says the community should take a stand.

“Come together and pray and say this is not what we want in our area,” Smith said. “Churches can get involved. They may have raised their security since the last shooting. So I don't want to blame them. I do know that it's the person himself. Whoever did this crime is to blame.”

