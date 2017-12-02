Gospel legend CeCe Winans performs at a Worship Christmas in Memphis

A gospel music legend who comes from a royal family of singers and musicians was in Memphis Friday night.

CeCe Winans stopped in the Bluff City as part of a Worship Christmas concert.

The concert was presented by Children Sing Productions and 95.7 Hallelujah FM.

A 10-time Grammy-award winning singer, Winans led her performance at Hope Church in Cordova with one of her top singles, "Alabaster Box."

A youth choir joined her for several other praise and worship songs.

Joining Winans for the evening were other special guests including Sunday Best winner Le'Andria Johnson, Marada Curtis, Todd Dulaney, and local artist Danny Cosby.

Cosby, who overcame drug addiction and homelessness, shared what this concert meant to him.

"It's really surreal," Cosby said. "I'm trying to stay small in my own eyes so God can use me for great things. To be with Cece Winans and to know some of the people in the audience that I look up to, some musicians and artists that are there, I keep pinching myself."

Winans shared what she desires from each of her performances.

"That's always my prayer is that when people come that they will leave with something they can hold on to so an experience with the Lord, an experience with His love, whatever they need I want them to leave out with it," said Winans.

She toured St. Jude Children's Research Hospital before the show and said she looks forward to visiting Memphis again.

