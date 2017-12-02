Man missing more than a week found - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Tremaine Smith (Source: MPD) Tremaine Smith (Source: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Tremaine Smith, 29, was last seen Wednesday, Nov. 29 at about 1 p.m. on Cotton Way, near Cottonwood Apartments.

He was found Thursday.

