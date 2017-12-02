Police searching for man missing since Wednesday

Memphis police need your help finding a missing endangered man.

Police say Tremaine Smith, 29, was last seen Wednesday, Nov. 29 at about 1 p.m. in the 2800 block of Cotton Way, near Cottonwood Apartments.

Smith has a physical disability to his right arm and has a speech impediment. He is currently not taking his prescribed medications.

Police say Smith stands 5-feet-7-inches tall and was last seen wearing a black shirt with white lettering, black jogging pants, and Air Force One tennis shoes – one black and one white.

If you see Smith or know his whereabouts, please call MPD at (901) 545-COPS (2677).

