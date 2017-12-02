3 arrested, charged in Pawn Plus robbery

Memphis police arrested three people in connection with a pawn shop robbery on Nov. 20.

Artavius Burnett, 19, is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.

Tomale Spencer, 16, is also charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.

Sanchez Isabelle, 17, is charged with facilitation of a felony: to wit: aggravated robbery, false reporting, and theft of property under $1,000.

Isabelle previously reported that he was involved in an aggravated assault that took place Nov. 24.

After investigating, detectives found that Isabelle fabricated the information about his assault and was charged with false reporting. Isabelle was not shot by someone as he originally claimed; he shot himself.

Police say Burnett and Spencer are also believed to be responsible for a business robbery that occurred at Family Dollar located at 9109 Highway 64 on Nov. 27.

These investigations are ongoing.

Mugshots for Isabelle and Spencer were not immediately available.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.