Two pedestrians struck in Downtown Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Two pedestrians were struck in Downtown Memphis on Saturday, according to Memphis Police Department.

The incident happened near the intersection of South Front Street and Union Avenue.

Both victims were transported to the hospital in unknown condition, and the driver stayed on the scene

