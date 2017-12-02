St. Jude Marathon raises record $10.3M

One person is dead after an experimental helicopter crashed in Hernando, according to DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco.More >>
Thousands of people packed Downtown Memphis on Saturday morning for one common cause--supporting St. Jude.More >>
The UCF Knights defeated the Memphis Tigers in double overtime 62-55 to win the American Athletic Conference Championship.More >>
Two pedestrians were struck in Downtown Memphis on Saturday, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Memphis Police Department is searching for a missing 85-year-old man who suffers from dementia.More >>
Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said the body of a missing 3-year-old girl has been found. At a brief news conference Saturday night in Pender County, Miller said Mariah Woods' body was found Saturday at 5:30 p.m. by a Fayetteville dive team.More >>
ABC News has apologized for a 'serious error' in Michael Flynn report and has suspended reporter Brian Ross for four weeks.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
Which looms largest for the selection committee - a conference championship or a 31-point loss?More >>
