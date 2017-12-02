St. Jude Marathon raises record $10.3M

Thousands of people packed Downtown Memphis on Saturday morning for one common cause--supporting St. Jude.

You couldn't have asked for better weather for the St. Jude Memphis Marathon.

The 25,000 marathon runners raised a record $10.3 million for St. Jude.

"It's all about the kids at St. Jude," Michael Pierce from Camden, Tennessee, said.

Pierce was there cheering on his wife, daughter, and several family friends. He supports the annual St. Jude Marathon and said it's all for a great cause.

"To see those children out there, or if you know someone that's been to St. Jude, you can't say no," Pierce said.

Anna Mauceli and her family ran for 8-year-old Stella Grace Cook who's battling cancer. Her sister even has the tattoo prove it. This family, like many others, is so thankful for St. Jude.

"They haven't been asked to pay a bill and everyone is truly genuinely only worried about them and taking care of Stella," Mauceli said.

"This is absolutely amazing. We're just excited to be apart of this this weekend," Brentwood native Tracy King said.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.