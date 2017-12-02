Missing 85-year-old man with dementia found - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Missing 85-year-old man with dementia found

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Jesse Emory (MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN (NBC) -

Memphis Police Department has found a missing 85-year-old man who suffers from dementia.

Jesse Emory was last seen around 4 p.m. Saturday in South Memphis driving a white 1998 Chevrolet Malibu with Tennessee tags 8495JL. 

It is unclear where he was found. 

