1 dead in helicopter crash in Hernando

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
HERNANDO, MS (WMC) -

One person is dead after an experimental helicopter crashed in Hernando, according to DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco.

The crash happened on Malone Road in between Cleveland Road and Holly Spring Road.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash or the identity of the victim.

