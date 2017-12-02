2 dead in helicopter crash in Hernando

Two people are dead after an experimental helicopter crashed in Hernando, according to DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco.

The victims have been identified as 70-year-old Wayne House and his son 43-year-old Richard House.

The crash happened Saturday on Malone Road in between Cleveland Road and Holly Springs Road.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash.

