MPD searching for missing woman with dementia

Memphis Police Department is searching for a missing woman.

Bobbie Bessie, 53, has been missing since Saturday evening. She was last seen at a home in the 700 block of Cella, but never made it inside.

Bessie is described as 5 feet 7 inches with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a gray coat, red shoes, black leggings, and a black and cream purse.

Bessie also has a mild case of dementia.

If you see Bessie or know her whereabouts, you are asked to call police at (901) 545-2677.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.