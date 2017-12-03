MPD cruiser hit while working accident

One man is dead after a shooting near the Medical District.More >>
Traffic was slow Sunday morning following a crash on Interstate 240.More >>
A man wanted for killing his father has turned himself in to Holly Springs police.More >>
Memphis Police Department is searching for a missing woman.More >>
One person is dead after an experimental helicopter crashed in Hernando, according to DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco.More >>
Which looms largest for the selection committee - a conference championship or a 31-point loss?More >>
Officials say the structure will come down, they just don't know when.More >>
Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said the body of a missing 3-year-old girl has been found. At a brief news conference Saturday night in Pender County, Miller said Mariah Woods' body was found Saturday at 5:30 p.m. by a Fayetteville dive team.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
President Donald Trump is referring to a veteran FBI agent who was removed from special counsel Robert Mueller's team investigating Russian election meddling as "Tainted." The agent was removed after the discovery...More >>
