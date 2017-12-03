MPD cruiser hit while working accident

Traffic was slow Sunday morning following a crash on Interstate 240.

The accident happened around 6:45 a.m. near the Lamar Avenue exit.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and a police cruiser was hit while on the scene.

No word on what caused the accident or the condition of the drivers.

