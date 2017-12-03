Man wanted for killing his father in custody

A man wanted for killing his father has turned himself in to Holly Springs police.

Kalvin Turner, 27, is in custody for the shooting death of Alvin Gulledge.

Officers were called to Colonial Drive on Sunday morning and found Gulledge shot.

Investigators say Gulledge told police that it was his son who shot him before he died.

A motive is unclear at this time.

