Victim identified after shooting in the Edge District

One man is dead after a shooting in the Edge District.

Memphis police say the shooting happened after a fight at The Den.

Officers were working to break up the brawl when the suspects opened fire.

One man was shot and pronounced dead on the scene. Three other victims are in non-critical condition.

The man who died from his injuries is being identified as 25-year-old Jon Booker.

Booker's family says he was an innocent bystander, and was just walking down the street when gunfire started.

The suspects are believed to be driving a silver SUV.

If you have any information, call police.

