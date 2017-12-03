Victim identified in Edge District shooting

One man is dead after a shooting in the Edge District.

Memphis Police Department said the shooting happened after a fight at The Den.

"We operate in peace. We do not tolerate this type of activity. That's the reason nobody's ever heard of anything like this going on," Darrius Clayton, owner of The Den, said.

Officers were working to break up the brawl when the suspects opened fire.

One man was shot and pronounced dead on the scene. Three other victims are in non-critical condition.

The man who died from his injuries was identified as 25-year-old Jon Booker, a photographer and skateboard enthusiast.

Booker's family said he was an innocent bystander, and was just walking down the street when gunfire started.

In the Edge District, it's a place known for artistic expression. That's why the owner said he chose this location for venue, and that he's heartbroken to know his business couldn't escape the culture of violence in this city.

"This isn't even a club. It's a performance theater. We don't have that type of energy in here. It’s a place of love and it's a place for creativity. It's a safe place for our artist," Clayton said.

Revitalization is happening in the district. Pieces of Memphis music history and growing businesses are on every corner.

The news of Booker's death spread quickly on social media and the community is calling for change.

The Den's owner said he will continue to create a safe place for artists to showcase their talents.

"My condolences to the people who was hurt in this and to their families I'm truly sorry," Clayton said.

The suspects were believed to be driving a silver SUV.

If you have any information, call police.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.