Memphis Tigers to play in AutoZone Liberty Bowl

University of Memphis Tigers will play in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Dec. 30 against Iowa State.

Officials held a press conference Sunday afternoon to announce the hometown Tigers will be playing in the Liberty Bowl.

This is the first time in the bowl's 59-year history that the Tigers will be playing in it.

Not only fans, but Memphis players are excited. They'll have one more chance to take the field in a stadium where they've had so many memories and played so well.

The Tigers went undefeated this year at home, and it's a streak they hope will continue when they take on the 7-5 Iowa State Cyclones.

Memphis quarterback Riley Ferguson said he can't think of a better way to finish his career than with a win on his home field.

"Yeah, it's great to be playing in the Liberty Bowl. I thought my last one was on senior day a couple of weeks ago. So it means a lot. It's been a big stage for us, a great field. You know our fans come out and support us. You know we're ready to go out there, get another win and protect our home field," Ferguson said.

WMC Action News 5's Chris Luther will have reaction from Tigers fans tonight at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.