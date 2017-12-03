17-year-old shot and killed in Pinnacle Point neighborhood - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

17-year-old shot and killed in Pinnacle Point neighborhood

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Pinnacle Point neighborhood Sunday afternoon, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened on Parkmont Drive near the intersection of Phipps Drive.

