Man shot in stomach, head northeast Memphis

A woman was arrested on three charges of theft of property $1,000 or less after warrant was issued for her arrest Friday.More >>
A person was shot and killed in the Pinnacle Point neighborhood Sunday afternoon, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A man was shot in the stomach and the head around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Raleigh Millington Road and Egypt Central Road, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office.More >>
One man is dead after a shooting near the Medical District.More >>
University of Memphis Tigers will play in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Dec. 30 against Iowa State.More >>
Officials say the structure will come down, they just don't know when.More >>
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.More >>
Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said the body of a missing 3-year-old girl has been found. At a brief news conference Saturday night in Pender County, Miller said Mariah Woods' body was found Saturday at 5:30 p.m. by a Fayetteville dive team.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
A Facebook user who was at the ACC Championship game Saturday night posted a video of a crazy brawl between fans in the stands during the game.More >>
