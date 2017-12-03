Man shot in stomach, head northeast Memphis

A man was shot in the stomach and the head around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Raleigh Millington Road and Egypt Central Road, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

SCSO said a man was shot and transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition. The shooting happened over a domestic related dispute.

No suspect information is available at this point. SCSO has a K-9 unit searching the area for the suspect.

