Woman accused of real estate scheme arrested

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Pinnacle Point neighborhood Sunday afternoon, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office.More >>
University of Memphis Tigers will play in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Dec. 30 against Iowa State.More >>
Memphis Police Department has identified a person of interest after a St. Jude Marathon runner's car was broken into.More >>
A woman was arrested on three charges of theft of property $1,000 or less after warrant was issued for her arrest Friday.More >>
A man was shot in the stomach and the head around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Raleigh Millington Road and Egypt Central Road, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.More >>
