Woman accused of real estate scheme arrested

A woman was arrested on three charges of theft of property $1,000 or less after a warrant was issued for her arrest Friday.

WMC Action News 5 Investigator Sasha Jones first profiled Kimberly Clunan on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Multiple people came forward and said Clunan showed them rental properties and took their deposit money, but never gave them keys.

Clunan also had a warrant for her arrest in Mississippi for a similar rental property scheme.

According to court records, Clunan was taken into custody Sunday and is scheduled for arraignment Monday.

