Person of interest sought in St. Jude Marathon runner car theft

Memphis Police Department has identified a person of interest after a St. Jude Marathon runner's car was broken into.

William Canada was developed as a person of interest in the crime.

Canada has several active warrants, including domestic assault, theft of property $2,500-$10,000, burglary of a ,motor vehicle, evading arrest, theft of property $1,000 or less, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, and driving while license is suspended, revoked, or canceled.

Police said Canada is known to frequent the areas in South Memphis, including Richmond Avenue and Cummings Street.

If you know where Canada is, contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

