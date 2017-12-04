No. 12 Lady Vols score 61 in first half, win 104-51

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Mercedes Russell scored 18 points in 13 minutes during Tennessee's 61-point first half and the No. 12 Lady Vols went on to a 104-51 victory over Alabama State on Sunday.

Russell played only eight minutes in the second half and finished with 22 points. Meme Jackson added 19 and Rennia Davis 18. Six Lady Vols finished in double figures.

Tennessee came in outscoring opponents 152-87 in the first quarter and that trend continued against the Lady Hornets. The Lady Vols scored the first 12 points of the game, led 30-12 after one quarter and 61-26 at halftime. They scored 25 first-half points off 14 turnovers while not making any miscues in the first two quarters.

The 104 points are the most this season for Tennessee in regular-season games.

Tennessee (8-0) is off to its best start since the 2013-14 team began 10-0.

Mya Milner scored 17 points and Courtney Lee 15 for Alabama State (1-7), which has lost six straight.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.