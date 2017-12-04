Vivians, No. 6 Mississippi State top Oklahoma State 79-76

By ROBBIE FAULK

Associated Press

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Victoria Vivians scored a season-high 30 points and had eight rebounds to help No. 6 Mississippi State beat Oklahoma State 79-76 on Sunday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Sunday.

Oklahoma State guard Loryn Goodwin had 35 points and played all 40 minutes. She also had 10 rebounds and four steals.

Roshunda Johnson, a transfer from Oklahoma State, had 18 points for the Bulldogs against her former school. Morgan William added 15 points.

Mississippi State led 44-41 at the half, with the Bulldogs shooting 50 percent and Oklahoma State 49 percent of their shots as it stayed within one possession.

The Bulldogs took a 70-60 lead with 4 minutes left. Oklahoma State got as close as three points in the final seconds.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma State: The Cowgirls are in the midst of a brutal stretch of games. Their first loss of the season was to Tennessee in Cancun last week and they are playing back-to-back games against Top 10 opponents this week.

Mississippi State: Has 30 straight regular-season nonconference victories over the last three seasons. The Bulldogs' last such loss came at Texas in 2015.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State: Hosts No. 7 UCLA on Friday.

Mississippi State: Hosts Arkansas Little Rock next Sunday.

