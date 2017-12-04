Vivians, No. 6 Mississippi State top Oklahoma State 79-76

By ROBBIE FAULK
Associated Press
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Victoria Vivians scored a season-high 30 points and had eight rebounds to help No. 6 Mississippi State beat Oklahoma State 79-76 on Sunday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Sunday.
Oklahoma State guard Loryn Goodwin had 35 points and played all 40 minutes. She also had 10 rebounds and four steals.
Roshunda Johnson, a transfer from Oklahoma State, had 18 points for the Bulldogs against her former school. Morgan William added 15 points.
Mississippi State led 44-41 at the half, with the Bulldogs shooting 50 percent and Oklahoma State 49 percent of their shots as it stayed within one possession.
The Bulldogs took a 70-60 lead with 4 minutes left. Oklahoma State got as close as three points in the final seconds.
BIG PICTURE
Oklahoma State: The Cowgirls are in the midst of a brutal stretch of games. Their first loss of the season was to Tennessee in Cancun last week and they are playing back-to-back games against Top 10 opponents this week.
Mississippi State: Has 30 straight regular-season nonconference victories over the last three seasons. The Bulldogs' last such loss came at Texas in 2015.
UP NEXT
Oklahoma State: Hosts No. 7 UCLA on Friday.
Mississippi State: Hosts Arkansas Little Rock next Sunday.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
1960 Union Avenue
Memphis, TN 38104
(901) 726-0555
publicfile@wmctv.com
(901) 726-0501EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.