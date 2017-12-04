Arkansas to name legal medical marijuana growers on Feb. 27

The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission says the highest-scoring bids to become the first legal growers of medical marijuana in the state will be announced Feb. 27.More >>
The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission says the highest-scoring bids to become the first legal growers of medical marijuana in the state will be announced Feb. 27.More >>
Thousands of runners are getting a good night's sleep ahead of the St. Jude Marathon that starts first thing in the morning.More >>
Thousands of runners are getting a good night's sleep ahead of the St. Jude Marathon that starts first thing in the morning.More >>
A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Pinnacle Point neighborhood Sunday afternoon, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Pinnacle Point neighborhood Sunday afternoon, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Memphis Police Department has identified a person of interest after a St. Jude Marathon runner's car was broken into.More >>
Memphis Police Department has identified a person of interest after a St. Jude Marathon runner's car was broken into.More >>
A woman was arrested on three charges of theft of property $1,000 or less after warrant was issued for her arrest Friday.More >>
A woman was arrested on three charges of theft of property $1,000 or less after warrant was issued for her arrest Friday.More >>