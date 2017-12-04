How to score holiday deals in December

The holiday season is here, meaning December is one of the best times of the year to look for deals when shopping.

People love gift cars, and if you look, you may be able to find some at 10 percent off.

Shopping expert Brent Shelton of BFAds.net said kitchen gadgets and tools for the house are also on sale.

A lot of times, you can score those under $50 and have something cool that you usually don't have in your own kitchen.

Shelton said December is a great month to buy a car.

"When it gets to December, you've got car lot dealers as well as sales people trying to hit their goals, trying to hit their monthly goals and their annual goals, and they're adding some pretty big incentives to those 2017 models so they would like to move those off of the lot," Shelton said.

Certain kinds of alcohol and adult beverages are hot buys, too.

"We've got a lot of celebrations going on it's a good time to stock up," he said. "You are going to buy it anyway, so the best thing to do is pay attention to where the sales are."

If you plan to travel for the holidays and need a place to stay, try business hotels. A lot of times, they offer deals to fill up hotel rooms when most people want to stay in places that cater to families instead of business travelers.

