FIRST ALERT: Storms, a cool down and snow chances

After several days with temperatures around 70 degrees, a cold front will bring us back down to reality Tuesday. Behind the front, cold air will funnel in and stick around through the weekend.

TIMING: Scattered showers will be possible late morning and early afternoon on Monday, but the main line of rain does not arrive until after midnight. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will last overnight and through the first part of the day on Tuesday. Showers will be likely for the Tuesday morning commute and rain will not taper off until after noon on Tuesday. Rain will move out by around 3 p.m. and sunshine will return by Wednesday morning.

THREATS: Severe weather potential is very low. The main threats will be heavy rain with rainfall totals up to 1.5 inches through Tuesday afternoon. Gusty winds up to 20 mph and lightning will also be possible late Monday/early Tuesday.

COLD BLAST: Highs will go from the 70s on Monday to the lower 50s on Tuesday. Temperatures will drop throughout the day on Tuesday as the front pushes through the Mid-South. Temperatures will continue to drop through the week with highs only in the 40s and lows in the 20s Thursday through Saturday.

DID YOU SAY SNOW? Yes, there could be snow showers on Friday or Saturday, but there is still uncertainty with the timing. This likely would not be more than a few flurries, so accumulation will be little to none. Also, this will not be a widespread event so everyone will not see snow. If anything, this would likely occur late Friday or early Saturday morning. As we get closer to the weekend, the forecast will become more refined, so keep checking back with us for updates!

