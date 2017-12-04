WATCH AND WIN: Tickets to The Singing Christmas Tree

MATA is holding a press conference to discuss the future of the trolley system.More >>
MATA is holding a press conference to discuss the future of the trolley system.More >>
After several days with temperatures around 70 degrees, a cold front will bring us back down to reality Tuesday. Behind the front, cold air will funnel in and stick around through the weekend.More >>
After several days with temperatures around 70 degrees, a cold front will bring us back down to reality Tuesday. Behind the front, cold air will funnel in and stick around through the weekend.More >>
Two people are dead after an experimental helicopter crashed in Hernando, according to DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco.More >>
Two people are dead after an experimental helicopter crashed in Hernando, according to DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco.More >>
The holiday season is here, meaning December is one of the best times of the year to look for deals when shopping.More >>
The holiday season is here, meaning December is one of the best times of the year to look for deals when shopping.More >>
A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Pinnacle Point neighborhood Sunday afternoon, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Pinnacle Point neighborhood Sunday afternoon, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Picture this: A man is admitted to the hospital, unconscious, with a history of serious health problems and a high blood alcohol level. He has no identification and no family with him. On his chest, he has a tattoo: "Do Not Resuscitate." What would you do? It sounds like a worst-case-scenario question from a medical ethics course, but it really happened recently at a Florida hospital. A newly published study in The New England Journal of Medicine explored the eth...More >>
Picture this: A man is admitted to the hospital, unconscious, with a history of serious health problems and a high blood alcohol level. He has no identification and no family with him. On his chest, he has a tattoo: "Do Not Resuscitate." What would you do? It sounds like a worst-case-scenario question from a medical ethics course, but it really happened recently at a Florida hospital. A newly published study in The New England Journal of Medicine explored the eth...More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
The substitute teachers punished about one dozen middle school students after one student didn’t follow the rules the day before, parents say.More >>
The substitute teachers punished about one dozen middle school students after one student didn’t follow the rules the day before, parents say.More >>
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.More >>
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.More >>
Bush said he believes the women who accused Trump of sexual assault or harassment, and he felt the need to write the op-ed following reports that the president had privately suggested that the "Access Hollywood" tape was not authentic.More >>
Bush said he believes the women who accused Trump of sexual assault or harassment, and he felt the need to write the op-ed following reports that the president had privately suggested that the "Access Hollywood" tape was not authentic.More >>
Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said he believes the body of a missing 3-year-old girl has been found. At a brief news conference Saturday night in Pender County, Miller said Mariah Woods' body was found Saturday at 5:30 p.m. by a Fayetteville dive team.More >>
Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said he believes the body of a missing 3-year-old girl has been found. At a brief news conference Saturday night in Pender County, Miller said Mariah Woods' body was found Saturday at 5:30 p.m. by a Fayetteville dive team.More >>
Michael and Annette Maguire of Bowling Green got married in June. They’d known each other for eight years. But when you hear what they recently learned you’ve got to wonder to yourself ‘What are the chances?’More >>
Michael and Annette Maguire of Bowling Green got married in June. They’d known each other for eight years. But when you hear what they recently learned you’ve got to wonder to yourself ‘What are the chances?’More >>
A top Republican senator is defending GOP efforts to reduce the hit to the wealthy from the federal estate tax because it helps those who invest rather than people who spend their money on "booze or women or movies.".More >>
A top Republican senator is defending GOP efforts to reduce the hit to the wealthy from the federal estate tax because it helps those who invest rather than people who spend their money on "booze or women or movies.".More >>
A Facebook user who was at the ACC Championship game Saturday night posted a video of a crazy brawl between fans in the stands during the game.More >>
A Facebook user who was at the ACC Championship game Saturday night posted a video of a crazy brawl between fans in the stands during the game.More >>