SCSO seeking armed, dangerous shooting suspect

Shelby County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they said shot a person twice.

SCSO did not specify when or where the shooting happened.

However, they said Michael Cisneros shot the victim twice with a .22 caliber semi-auto handgun and ran from the scene.

Cisneros has current warrants for his arrest for criminal attempted first-degree murder and possessing a firearm in commission of a dangerous felony. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The victim is in critical condition.

If you know where Cisneros is, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or SCSO at 901-222-5620.

