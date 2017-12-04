High school employee arrested for statutory rape of student

A Kingsbury High School employee is in jail, accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

A woman told Memphis Police Department that Keaton Anderson, 30, was raping her 16-year-old daughter.

The victim told police she had received nude pictures of Anderson and the two had sex on multiple occasions, which would constitute statutory rape.

Police said Anderson serves as a monitor at the school and has disciplinary power over the students.

Anderson is charged with statutory rape by an authority figure and soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means.

Jerry Askin is investigating what happened and how the school is dealing with the situation. Hear what he's found tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 5.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.