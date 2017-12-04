Students walk out of class to protest racist social media posts

Students and parents at Haywood High School staged a walkout Monday morning.

The protest comes after a series of racist remarks were captured on Snapchat and circulated on Sunday. The remarks include celebrating the man who killed Martin Luther King Jr., threatening to shoot black men, and threatening to hang people who like and/or associate with black people.

The students plan to meet at a local church Monday afternoon to plan their next steps in getting the school to address their concerns.

Students said they plan to continue their protest Tuesday morning.

Haywood County Schools is investigating the posts.

Superintendent Joey Hassell released a statement Monday saying in part:

Our job is to educate and protect all students. Hatred, racism, and bigotry have no place in our school district.

Read the full statement below:

