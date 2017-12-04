Suspect charged in shooting death of 17-year-old - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Suspect charged in shooting death of 17-year-old

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Shelby County deputies have charged a man connected to the shooting of a 17-year-old in southeast Memphis. 

Jaylen Jones, 18, has been charged with first-degree murder. 

The shooting happened on Parkmont Drive near the intersection of Phipps Drive.

Police say the 17-year-old victim was part of a group of kids in the front yard of a home when Jones allegedly shot and killed him.

The victim has not been identified. 

