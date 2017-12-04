Suspect charged in shooting death of 17-year-old

Shelby County deputies have charged a man connected to the shooting of a 17-year-old in southeast Memphis.

Jaylen Jones, 18, has been charged with first-degree murder.

The shooting happened on Parkmont Drive near the intersection of Phipps Drive.

Police say the 17-year-old victim was part of a group of kids in the front yard of a home when Jones allegedly shot and killed him.

The victim has not been identified.

