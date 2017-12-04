Million $ landlord leases house riddled with mold and code violations

After several days with temperatures around 70 degrees, a cold front will bring us back down to reality Tuesday. Behind the front, cold air will funnel in and stick around through the weekend.More >>
After several days with temperatures around 70 degrees, a cold front will bring us back down to reality Tuesday. Behind the front, cold air will funnel in and stick around through the weekend.More >>
Chief Consumer Investigator Andy Wise investigates a millionaire landlord renting a condemned property in East Memphis. He also reveals the online tool that would have prevented the landlord's tenants from leasing the property in the first place.More >>
Chief Consumer Investigator Andy Wise investigates a millionaire landlord renting a condemned property in East Memphis. He also reveals the online tool that would have prevented the landlord's tenants from leasing the property in the first place.More >>
Memphis police are investigating a homicide on Edith Avenue in South Memphis.More >>
Memphis police are investigating a homicide on Edith Avenue in South Memphis.More >>
Police want to find the man they say broke into a family's car while they were in town to run the St. Jude Marathon. This same suspect was also charged with stealing from another St. Jude family.More >>
Police want to find the man they say broke into a family's car while they were in town to run the St. Jude Marathon. This same suspect was also charged with stealing from another St. Jude family.More >>
A Memphis couple is happy to have their missing dog back. However, they're less happy that the person who found him tried to negotiate double their reward offer to return him.More >>
A Memphis couple is happy to have their missing dog back. However, they're less happy that the person who found him tried to negotiate double their reward offer to return him.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>