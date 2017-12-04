Local business get apparel ready for Liberty Bowl

AutoZone Liberty Bowl T-shirts are ready for game day, and they are only sold at Champion Awards and Apparel Inc.

"Champion Awards and Apparel has been the exclusive provider for close to 20 years," said Vice President of Sales Colby Bowen.

This year the shirts are a symbol of history being made. This is the first time in the bowl's 59-year history that the Memphis Tigers will play.

"You see my grin. I couldn't be happier. We finally get the hometown Tigers here," Bowen said.

It also gives the Tigers a chance to continue their winning streak on their home field where they went undefeated this year inside the Liberty Bowl stadium.

Staff members said they've already sold more than 5,000 shirts. Bowen said you shouldn't worry about supplies running low.

"Enough. I promise. We've got enough," Bowen said.

Longtime fans say they're ready to show their tiger pride.

"I've chased the Tigers since '92 in all their sporting events," said Vice President Bill Kinkade. "This by far is the biggest moment in Tiger football I can remember."

They're offering a special deal to our viewers.

"Come by Champion and mention that you saw us on [Action] News 5. We will give you a 20 percent discount," Bowen said.

The Memphis Tigers will take on Iowa State Dec. 30 in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl at 11:30 a.m.

Tickets are available from University of Memphis. The school has already sold more than 9,000 tickets, but said it wants all fans to buy their tickets through the school--that helps make sure the school meets the minimum ticket requirement and is considered for bowls in the future.

