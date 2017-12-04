South Parkway to undergo railroad repair

Drivers who take South Parkway should be prepared to take a detour starting Tuesday.

City of Memphis said a railroad crossing in the area is being repaired.

That means westbound lanes will be closed between Willet and Rozelle streets. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

A detour route will take drivers down Lamar Avenue, McLean Boulevard, Southern avenue, and Willet Street.

Eastbound traffic will not be affected by the closure.

The construction is expected to start at 9 a.m. Tuesday and last through Wednesday afternoon.

