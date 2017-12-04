TNAchieves surpasses mentor goal for 2018 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The TN Achieves program has exceeded the number of mentors needed for the year.

More than 9,000 people volunteered, setting a record for the fourth year.

TN Achieves works with the Tennessee Promise Program to increase the percentage of students earning a college degree.

The state is working toward having 55 percent post-secondary degree by 2025.

To learn more about becoming a mentor, visit their website.

