TNAchieves surpasses mentor goal for 2018

The TN Achieves program has exceeded the number of mentors needed for the year.

More than 9,000 people volunteered, setting a record for the fourth year.

TN Achieves works with the Tennessee Promise Program to increase the percentage of students earning a college degree.

The state is working toward having 55 percent post-secondary degree by 2025.

