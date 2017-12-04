16th annual Porter-Leath drive collects toys for kids

Christmas is almost here and with your help, thousands of children around the Mid-South can have a special Christmas.

Porter-Leath is hosting their 16th annual Toy Truck Drive this year.

The goal is to collect new, unwrapped toys for thousands of young children.

The WMC Action News 5 team will help collect toys right at our station on Union Avenue this Saturday, Dec. 9. You can stop by from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Children can even meet Santa himself!

To learn more about how you can help Porter-Leath, visit their website.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.