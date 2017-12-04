16th annual toy drive a huge success

We want to send a High 5 to all of you who helped make the WMC Action News 5 Porter-Leath Toy Truck Drive a huge success.

Bikes, stuffed animals, you name it – this holiday season, hundreds of little ones are going to have it, and it's all thanks to you!



Dozens of people stopped by the 16th annual Porter-Leath Toy Truck Drive at WMC Action News 5 to donate time and money to deserving kids



Every donation makes a difference, nothing is too big or too small and it all helped fill the large truck.

Brrrrr! Didn't grab my coat but wanted to run outside and bring greetings from the 16th annual @PorterLeath Toy Truck Drive happening now at #WMC5 1960 Union Ave pic.twitter.com/yDhNBv5wj6 — Jerica Phillips (@Jerica_Phillips) December 9, 2017

The day wouldn't be complete without a little fun, games, and a visit from Santa!



Now the people with Porter-Leath are sleeping well knowing they've helped make Christmas a little brighter for kids, for the 16th year in a row

To learn more about how you can help Porter-Leath, click here.

