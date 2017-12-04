16th annual toy drive a huge success - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

16th annual toy drive a huge success

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

We want to send a High 5 to all of you who helped make the WMC Action News 5 Porter-Leath Toy Truck Drive a huge success.

Bikes, stuffed animals, you name it – this holiday season, hundreds of little ones are going to have it, and it's all thanks to you!

Dozens of people stopped by the 16th annual Porter-Leath Toy Truck Drive at WMC Action News 5 to donate time and money to deserving kids

Every donation makes a difference, nothing is too big or too small and it all helped fill the large truck.

The day wouldn't be complete without a little fun, games, and a visit from Santa!

Now the people with Porter-Leath are sleeping well knowing they've helped make Christmas a little brighter for kids, for the 16th year in a row

To learn more about how you can help Porter-Leath, click here.

