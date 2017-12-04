4 arrested for killing woman during November robbery

Suspects' mugshots from left to right: Ryan Mobley, Jutarian Malon, Earl King, Cortez Folson (Source: MPD)

Four men were arrested for robbing and killing a woman in Memphis.

Memphis Police Department said Cortez Folson, 19, Earl King, 20, Jutarian Malon, 20, and Ryan Mobley, 20, are all behind bars.

The men are accused of shooting Samantha Knight, 38, in the neck and leaving her to die on November 20 around 9:20 p.m. Surveillance video from a nearby business helped investigators identify and track the men down.

Investigators said all four men admitted they were part of the robbery and homicide. They are all being held in jail without bond.

