1 killed in North Memphis house fire

A man died in a house fire in North Memphis.

The fire sparked Monday inside a home on Eldridge Avenue.

The man who lived in the house was unable to get out on his own. Firefighters found him in the hallway. He was unconscious and suffering from second-degree burns.

He went to the hospital where he later died. His name has not been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

