Babalu hosting pop-up shop for cancer patient

This week, a local restaurant is helping to raise money for a Memphis cancer patient.

In 2015, 12-year-old Micah was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma, a rare form of cancer that often occurs in and around the bones.

Doctors quickly removed Micah's femur and put in a titanium rod.

This Wednesday, Babalu in Overton Square will host Micah's Taco Shop.

Babalu will donate $1 from every taco sold to help Micah’s family pay for his ongoing medical costs.

If you’re unable to stop by, you can also donate to his GoFundMe page.

