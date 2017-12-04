Spaghetti Warehouse auctions off everything

Spaghetti Warehouse is auctioning off everything inside its restaurant.

The Italian eatery announced in November it would close its Downtown Memphis location. Now, all the items inside in the restaurant--ranging from cooking devices to elaborate decorations--are up for sale.

Bids start at $1 and everything will be sold. The auction ends December 12 at 10 a.m.

Click here to view the items up for auction and to place a bid on one or more of them.

