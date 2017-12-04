Porch thefts on the rise in Germantown

Christmas time is here.

Wreaths are hanging on doors, many trees are up, and many thieves are also watching your doorsteps, eyeing your packages.

Germantown residents in particular are being more careful after 10 packages were reportedly taken from porches over a 7-day period last week.

Police shared video from home surveillance cameras showing how easy it was for this man and woman to casually walk up, grab the packages, then leave in their car on two separate occasions.

They have not yet been caught.

“It's actually made me rethink getting something at my front door because I have packages every day coming,” said resident Brooke Counterberger.

Among the victims is a Memphis Grizzlies player. We're choosing not to release his name or where he resides, but he said camera someone stole a blanket that he bought online from his front porch.

“We all have cameras, the problem is we're not catching license plate coming through,” said resident Danny Davis.

Davis said he's investing in more home video cameras, but now has advice for his neighbors and everyone getting packages during the holidays season.

“UPS has an app, FedEx you can find out when they're dropped, get back to your house to get inside or ask a neighbor to put them in,” Davis said.

Germantown police offered the following tips to keep your packages safe:

Choose to have packages delivered to your workplace, or to a friend or family member who will be home to receive them. Setting up shipping notifications will help you keep up with the progress of your package and notify you of its delivery.

Most major shipping companies also offer delivery to third-party retail partners so that you may pick up your packages at a nearby location at a time that is convenient for you.

Security cameras, sufficient lighting, and home alarms can also be a deterrent to thefts at your home.

Keep an eye out for suspicious vehicles and subjects in your neighborhood. Putting a stop to package theft is a team effort. Talk to your neighbors and encourage everyone to keep an eye out for suspicious activity (an individual or vehicle following a delivery truck, a stranger removing a package from outside a residence, etc).

Please report suspicious activity to Germantown Police by calling 901-754-7222 or 911 in the event of an emergency.

