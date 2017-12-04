1 killed, 1 arrested in Edith Avenue shooting

Memphis police are investigating a homicide on Edith Avenue in South Memphis.

Officials confirm one man was killed in a shooting.

Though it is very early in this investigation, police said they have a suspect in custody and this homicide may have stemmed from an earlier altercation.

On Edith Avenue, neighbors watched as crime scene investigation vans and homicide detectives swarmed the area.

The deadly shooting left neighbors shaking their heads.



It is unclear what led up to the shooting, but neighbors say there was an earlier altercation between two men.

Police say when they arrived on the scene they found one man shot and killed.

A woman who claims she knew the victim says he was her neighbor who lived in the area for about eight years.



"He didn't bother nobody,” she said. “He was nice, kind, that's why it hurt me so bad.”



Police could be seen talking with an older man in the back of a police car and later confirmed that the suspect is in police custody.

Though it is early in the investigation, police did say as they connect the dots it appears this shooting death may be an isolated incident.



"It seems that way that all the subjects involved knew each other,” said Major Derek Bernard. "It appeared to be some type of altercation that took place prior to the shooting.”

This homicide is still under investigation. At this time, the identity of the victim and suspect have not been released by police.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.