MPD investigating Edith Avenue homicide - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MPD investigating Edith Avenue homicide

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis police are investigating a homicide on Edith Avenue in South Memphis. 

Officials confirm one man was killed in a shooting. 

We have a crew working to gather more details. 

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly