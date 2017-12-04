Car burglary suspect charged in another theft from St. Jude family

Police want to find the man they say broke into a family's car while they were in town to run the St. Jude Marathon.

This same suspect was also charged with stealing from another St. Jude family.

The burglary happened at Vance Avenue and Wagner Place downtown. It's not clear if this was just a coincidence or a deliberate pattern.

However, police say 34-year-old William Canada also stole a critical medical device from a different St. Jude family earlier this year in March.

Nine months later, police said Canada is wanted in connection with the car burglary last Thursday.

The family was in town for the St. Jude Marathon, running on behalf of their niece Austin who died of cancer.

We talked to a member of the family on the phone Monday night.



“The fingerprints that they picked up off of our vehicle, it must have led them to someone,” said Josh Halter.



It turns out, Canada's alleged crimes are showing a disturbing pattern.



“They took everything from her clothes, her shoes, her leg brace,” said Edna Trujillo, whose car was burglarized in March.



Canada allegedly burglarized the Trujillo's car while they were visiting St. Jude to get treatment for their daughter.



“Why would they steal it? Her stuff from St. Jude. She had a suitcase that said St. Jude on it,” Trujillo said.

“Oh, that's just terrible, anybody that would take advantage of a family in a vulnerable situation, only thing I can think is just heartless,” Halter said.



Canada was arrested and charged in that case, and now he's wanted for allegedly victimizing another family. They say what he stole is priceless.



“There was a camera and it had pictures of Austin and her mom and dad on it and we just made her make a wish strip in February and those pictures were on there and it's just something that can’t be replaced. and we want that back,” said marathon runner Rachel Olson.

“We're just hoping some of those things get returned back to us,” Halter said. “That would be amazing.”

According to police, Canada has been very busy. MPD says he has active warrants for domestic violence, theft, burglary, evading arrest and reckless endangerment.

