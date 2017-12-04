Car burglary suspect charged in another theft from St. Jude family

Chief Consumer Investigator Andy Wise investigates a millionaire landlord renting a condemned property in East Memphis. He also reveals the online tool that would have prevented the landlord's tenants from leasing the property in the first place.More >>
Memphis police are investigating a homicide on Edith Avenue in South Memphis.More >>
Police want to find the man they say broke into a family's car while they were in town to run the St. Jude Marathon. This same suspect was also charged with stealing from another St. Jude family.More >>
A Memphis couple is happy to have their missing dog back. However, they're less happy that the person who found him tried to negotiate double their reward offer to return him.More >>
A man died in a house fire in North Memphis.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
Picture this: A man is admitted to the hospital, unconscious, with a history of serious health problems and a high blood alcohol level. He has no identification and no family with him. On his chest, he has a tattoo: "Do Not Resuscitate." What would you do? It sounds like a worst-case-scenario question from a medical ethics course, but it really happened recently at a Florida hospital. A newly published study in The New England Journal of Medicine explored the eth...More >>
The 18-year-old said he has molested children since he was 10 years old.More >>
Medical experts warn that the upcoming flu season could be more severe because of the vaccine's ineffectiveness.More >>
One 8-year-old is dead and another child injured in Gaffney after being attacked by multiple dogs on Friday.More >>
A Pennsylvania man is in jail under a $10 million bond after he was arrested in November by New Hanover County detectives during one of the largest narcotics busts in county history.More >>
