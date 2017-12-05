Man arrested for stealing from St. Jude family

The man accused of breaking into a family's car while they were in town for the St. Jude Marathon is behind bars.More >>
The man accused of breaking into a family's car while they were in town for the St. Jude Marathon is behind bars.More >>
Memphis police are investigating a homicide on Edith Avenue in South Memphis.More >>
Memphis police are investigating a homicide on Edith Avenue in South Memphis.More >>
Parents came out to a special session of the Lakeland Board of Education for a topic that's been controversial for some time in the suburb — building the first ever Lakeland High School.More >>
Parents came out to a special session of the Lakeland Board of Education for a topic that's been controversial for some time in the suburb — building the first ever Lakeland High School.More >>
Christmas time is here. Wreaths are hanging on doors, many trees are up, and many thieves are also watching your doorsteps, eyeing your packages.More >>
Christmas time is here. Wreaths are hanging on doors, many trees are up, and many thieves are also watching your doorsteps, eyeing your packages.More >>
Christmas is almost here and with your help, thousands of children around the Mid-South can have a special Christmas.More >>
Christmas is almost here and with your help, thousands of children around the Mid-South can have a special Christmas.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
The 18-year-old said he has molested children since he was 10 years old.More >>
The 18-year-old said he has molested children since he was 10 years old.More >>
One 8-year-old is dead and another child injured in Gaffney after being attacked by multiple dogs on Friday.More >>
One 8-year-old is dead and another child injured in Gaffney after being attacked by multiple dogs on Friday.More >>
The Myrtles Plantation in St. Francisville, Louisiana is heralded as one of the nation’s most haunted places.More >>
The Myrtles Plantation in St. Francisville, Louisiana is heralded as one of the nation’s most haunted places.More >>
At least one person is confirmed to have been killed in a two-vehicle wreck just south of Rusk, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.More >>
At least one person is confirmed to have been killed in a two-vehicle wreck just south of Rusk, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.More >>