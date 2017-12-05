Man arrested for stealing from St. Jude family

The man accused of breaking into a family's car while they were in town for the St. Jude Marathon is behind bars.

William Canada, 34, was arrested Monday night after police said he smashed a car window and stole suitcases from inside the car.

The family was in town for the St. Jude Marathon, running on behalf of their niece Austin who died of cancer.

Police said Canada also stole a critical medical device from a different St. Jude family in March of this year. It's unclear if those thefts were a coincidence or a pattern.

Canada is charged with burglary of a motor vehicle, theft of property, reckless endangerment, carjacking, evading arrest, and domestic assault. Many of those charges came from active warrants Canada already had when he was accused of the recent St. Jude theft.

