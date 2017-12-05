Final 2 suspects arrested after Oak Court gun video

Memphis Police Department has captured all the men wanted for flashing guns at Oak Court Mall.

A Facebook video of the four, all 18 or 19 years old, surfaced on November 18.

Tracy Wooddall was taken into custody first; police said he had additional warrants out for his arrest.

Terrance Jones was the next arrested. However, his attorney said no charges were brought against him. He was released from jail.

Jaelen Bell and Artavius Lipsey were arrested Monday.

Lipsey is charged with reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a weapon, forgery, domestic assault, theft of property, and failure to appear in a felony case.

Bell is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.

