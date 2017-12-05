Police searching for missing man

A City Watch Alert has been issued for a missing man, according to Memphis Police Department.

Sylvester Jones,58, was last seen Monday morning when he dropped his wife off at work in Southaven.

Jones suffers from several medical issues and does not have his medicine.

He is described as 6-feet-4-inches tall and weighing 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, a striped shirt, and gray and red jogging pants.

He was last seen driving a black Dodge Charger with Tennessee license plate 772DD98.

If you see Jones, contact Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.