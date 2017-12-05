City council vote could decide MLGW rate hike

MLGW customers could soon see an increase on their bill.

The issue of a potential utility rake hike is back up for discussion Tuesday at Memphis City Hall.

People are using less energy these days. This trend is causing some companies like MLGW to demand more money from their customers.

A city council vote could determine how much more MLGW customers will have to pay in the new year.

Because of things like more efficient lighting and appliances, the company has seen a decline in sales.

The vote will cover a range of options that could raise power rates by seven percent, or $8 per month for the average household.

The rate will take place over several years, starting in 2018.

WMC Action News 5 will have coverage of the results of the meeting.

