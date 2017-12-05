City watch issued for missing juvenile

Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch Alert for a missing juvenile.

Kiara Ratliff was last seen Monday night at her home in the 3000 block of Linda Drive.

Ratliff has bipolar disorder.

She is described as 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing white pajamas, pink shoes and her hair in French braids.

If you see Ratliff, contact Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

